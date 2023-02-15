by

Roblox Corp RBLX reported fourth-quarter FY22 Bookings growth of 17% year-on-year to $899.4 million, beating the consensus of $881.4 million.

reported fourth-quarter FY22 Bookings growth of 17% year-on-year to $899.4 million, beating the consensus of $881.4 million. The revenue grew by 2% Y/Y to $579 million.

EPS loss of $(0.48) beat the consensus loss of $(0.52).

Average Daily Active Users (DAUs) were 58.8 million, up 19% Y/Y.

Hours Engaged were 12.8 billion, up 18% Y/Y.

Average Bookings per DAU (ABPDAU) was $15.29, down 2% Y/Y.

Roblox used $(37.99) million in free cash flow.

"Growth was strong across all geographies and age groups with particular strength among users above 17 years old," said Michael Guthrie, Chief Financial Officer of Roblox.

"As bookings re-accelerated late in 2022, we saw immediate improvements in adjusted EBITDA margins. For the full year, we were able to make important investments in infrastructure and trust and safety largely out of cash flow from operations."

Price Action: RBLX shares traded higher by 16.3% at $41.50 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

