Airbnb Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Strong Q4 Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. ABNB reported strong earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 sales forecast.
Airbnb reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.9 billion, up 24% year-over-year. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of 25 cents.
Airbnb is guiding for first-quarter revenue to come in a range of $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion, which is above the Street estimate of $1.69 billion.
Airbnb shares gained 3.8% to close at $120.87 on Tuesday and added 8.6% in today’s pre-market trading.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Airbnb following the release of results.
- Keybanc raised the price target on Airbnb from 142 to $144. Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight rating.
- Needham boosted the price target on Airbnb from $150 to $155. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating.
- Credit Suisse increased the price target on Airbnb from $154 to $160. Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Neutral rating.
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target on Airbnb from $110 to $131. Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained the stock with a Neutral.
- Barclays increased the price target on Airbnb from $105 to $128. Barclays analyst Mario Lu maintained an Equal-Weight rating.
- UBS raised the price target on Airbnb from $114 to $130. UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley maintained a Neutral rating.
- Baird boosted the price target on Airbnb from $100 to $125. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained the stock with a Neutral rating.
- Mizuho increased the price target on Airbnb from $110 to $125. Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained the stock with a Neutral rating.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target on Airbnb from $130 to $165. Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained the stock with an Overweight rating.
- Cowen & Co. raised the price target on Airbnb from $135 to $145. Cowen & Co. analyst Kevin Kopelman maintained the stock with an Outperform rating.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Airbnb from $87 to $98. Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained the stock with a Sell rating.
