What's Going On With Upstart (UPST) Shares Tuesday?

Upstart Holdings Inc UPST shares are trading lower by 3.86% to $15.47 Tuesday morning. Traders and investors are watching for the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for after the market close.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Upstart is expected to report revenue of $133.59 million on an EPS loss of 47 cents.

Last quarter the company missed EPS by 16 cents, which was followed by a 10.4% drop in the share price the next day.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, UPST has a 52-week high of $161.00 and a 52-week low of $12.01.