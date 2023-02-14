ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

GlobalFoundries Beats Q4 Earnings, Sees Margin Expands Despite Inventory Correction, issues Upbeat Outlook

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 14, 2023 9:16 AM | 1 min read
GlobalFoundries Beats Q4 Earnings, Sees Margin Expands Despite Inventory Correction, issues Upbeat Outlook
  • GlobalFoundries Inc GFS reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 14% year-on-year to $2.10 billion, beating the consensus of $2.08 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.44 beat the consensus of $1.18. 
  • The adjusted gross margin expanded by 860 bps to 30.1%.
  • The adjusted operating margin grew by 1,250 bps to 20.2%.
  • The adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 750 bps to 39.1%.
  • GFS generated $491 million in operating cash flow and held $3.3 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • CEO Dr. Thomas Caulfield said, “In the fourth quarter, the GF team continued to execute on its commitments to customers and shareholders, despite the well-publicized inventory correction. As we look to 2023, we will continue to deepen our engagements with our customers in bringing specialty and differentiated solutions to market.”
  • Outlook: GFS sees Q1 revenue of $1.81 billion - $1.85 billion versus the $1.82 billion estimate. It expects EPS of $0.45 - $0.53, versus the $0.47 estimate.
  • Price Action: GFS shares closed higher by 2.42% at $66.15 on Monday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTech

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved