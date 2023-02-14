by

reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 14% year-on-year to $2.10 billion, beating the consensus of $2.08 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.44 beat the consensus of $1.18.

The adjusted gross margin expanded by 860 bps to 30.1%.

The adjusted operating margin grew by 1,250 bps to 20.2%.

The adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 750 bps to 39.1%.

GFS generated $491 million in operating cash flow and held $3.3 billion in cash and equivalents.

CEO Dr. Thomas Caulfield said, “In the fourth quarter, the GF team continued to execute on its commitments to customers and shareholders, despite the well-publicized inventory correction. As we look to 2023, we will continue to deepen our engagements with our customers in bringing specialty and differentiated solutions to market.”

GFS sees Q1 revenue of $1.81 billion - $1.85 billion versus the $1.82 billion estimate. It expects EPS of $0.45 - $0.53, versus the $0.47 estimate. Price Action: GFS shares closed higher by 2.42% at $66.15 on Monday.

