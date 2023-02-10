ñol


Tapestry Gets Price Target Bumps From Analysts After Q2 Earnings

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 10, 2023 9:02 AM | 1 min read
Tapestry Inc TPR reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.

Tapestry reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $2.025 billion, versus the analyst consensus of $2.03 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.33 beat the analyst consensus of $1.27.

Tapestry raised its FY23 EPS outlook from $3.60-$3.70 to $3.70-$3.75 versus the consensus of $3.65. The company expects FY23 sales of $6.6 billion (prior view $6.5 billion - $6.6 billion) versus the consensus of $6.61 billion.

Tapestry shares rose 3.5% to close at $44.71 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Tapestry after the company released quarterly results.

  • Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Tapestry from $52 to $54. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
  • Baird boosted Tapestry price target from $45 to $52. Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target on the stock from $45 to $55. Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti maintained the stock with an Outperform rating.

