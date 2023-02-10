Lyft Gets Price Targets Cut By Analysts After Weak Guidance

Lyft, Inc. LYFT reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter, but issued Q1 revenue guidance below analyst estimates.

Lyft said fourth-quarter revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $1.18 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

Lyft sees first-quarter revenue of approximately $975 million versus estimates of $1.09 billion. The company sees Q1 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $5 million to $15 million, versus estimates of $83.6 million.

Lyft shares dropped 32.2% to $11.00 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lyft following the release of results.