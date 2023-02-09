ñol


Why Warner Music Shares Are Trading Lower Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 9, 2023 10:33 AM | 1 min read
  • Warner Music Group Corp WMG reported a first-quarter FY23 revenue decline of 8% year-on-year to $1.49 billion, missing the consensus of $1.51 billion.
  • Recorded Music revenue declined 11% Y/Y to $1.24 billion. Music Publishing increased by 9% Y/Y to $250 million, and Digital decreased by 5% Y/Y to $952 billion.
  • Adjusted OIBDA margin increased by 50 bps to 22.5%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA declined 58 bps to 23.5%.
  • GAAP EPS of $0.21 missed the consensus of $0.26.
  • Warner Music generated $209 million (+62% Y/Y) in operating cash flow and held $720 million in cash and equivalents. Free cash flow rose 97.9% Y/Y for $188 million.
  • "Music's value, power, and ubiquity are among the many reasons I decided to join WMG and lead the next phase of our evolution," said Robert Kyncl, CEO. 
  • "As we navigate a challenging business environment, we expect to have a strong release schedule in the second half of 2023 while managing our costs throughout."
  • Price Action: WMG shares traded lower by 4.51% at $35.01 on the last check Thursday.

