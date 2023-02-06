ñol


What's Going On With Pinterest (PINS) Shares

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
February 6, 2023 12:13 PM | 1 min read
Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading marginally higher by 1.09% to $27.78 Monday afternoon. Traders and investors are watching for the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for after the market close.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Pinterest is expected to report revenue of $886.44 million on EPS of 27 cents.

What Else?

PINS stock is up over 20% since the beginning of 2023 and has gained over 4% last week. The company laid off about 150 employees to contain costs amid macro headwinds. The job cuts came from teams across the San Francisco-based digital search company with the move affecting less than 5% of Pinterest’s total workers.

Here’s a look at the trading range that the options market is pricing in for the stock this week...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PINS has a 52-week high of $29.17 and a 52-week low of $16.14.

