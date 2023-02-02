What's Going On With Meta Platforms Shares

Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading higher by 19.32% to $182.71 Thursday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenues, cut its FY23 expense outlook and announced a $40 billion increase in its buyback authorization. DAUs increased 4% year over year.

What Happened?

Meta Platforms reported fourth-quarter revenue of $32.17 billion, down 4% year-over-year. The revenue figure came in ahead of a Street estimate of $31.53 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Meta Platforms reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.76, missing a Street estimate of $2.22. The company said earnings per share would have been $1.24 higher without restructuring charges in the fourth quarter.

The company ended the fourth quarter with 2.96 billion daily active...Read More

See Also: Nasdaq Futures Fly As Meta Keeps Tech Earnings' Buoyancy Intact: Will Apple, Amazon, Alphabet Toe In Line?

META has a 52-week high of $328.00 and a 52-week low of $88.09.