Old Dominion Freight Line Clocks 6% Revenue Growth In Q4; Boosts Quarterly Dividend

- Old Dominion Freight Line Inc ODFL reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 5.8% year-over-year to $1.49 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $1.50 billion.
- EPS of $2.92 beat the consensus of $2.68.
- Revenue growth reflects a 16.7% increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight, which more than offset the decrease in LTL tons.
- Operating income increased by 15.5% Y/Y to $430.23 million, and the margin expanded by 240 bps to 28.8%.
- The operating ratio for the quarter was 71.2%, compared to 73.6% a year ago.
- Old Dominion's net cash provided by operating activities was $361.3 million for the quarter. The company had $186.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.
- Dividend: The company's board boosted the Q1 dividend per share by 33.3% to $0.40.
- Price Action: ODFL shares traded higher by 5.71% at $352.27 on the last check Wednesday.
