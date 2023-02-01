ñol


Old Dominion Freight Line Clocks 6% Revenue Growth In Q4; Boosts Quarterly Dividend

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 1, 2023 10:17 AM | 1 min read
  • Old Dominion Freight Line Inc ODFL reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 5.8% year-over-year to $1.49 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $1.50 billion.
  • EPS of $2.92 beat the consensus of $2.68.
  • Revenue growth reflects a 16.7% increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight, which more than offset the decrease in LTL tons.
  • Operating income increased by 15.5% Y/Y to $430.23 million, and the margin expanded by 240 bps to 28.8%.
  • The operating ratio for the quarter was 71.2%, compared to 73.6% a year ago.
  • Old Dominion's net cash provided by operating activities was $361.3 million for the quarter. The company had $186.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Dividend: The company's board boosted the Q1 dividend per share by 33.3% to $0.40. 
  • Price Action: ODFL shares traded higher by 5.71% at $352.27 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

