reported a first-quarter FY23 sales decline of 0.6% year-on-year to $4.92 billion, missing the consensus of $5.10 billion. Corrugated Packaging segment revenue rose 0.7% Y/Y, Consumer Packaging segment increased 6.7%, and Global Paper segment decreased 16.9%.

Gross profit fell 3.9% Y/Y to $765.2 million with a gross margin of 15.5%.

Operating income for the quarter fell 37.8% to $168.2 million.

The company held $415.2 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $266 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $652.1 million decreased 4.1% Y/Y.

Adjusted EPS of $0.55 missed the analyst consensus of $0.60.

"During the quarter, elevated inflation and softening macroeconomic conditions negatively impacted our Global Paper business,” said CEO David B. Sewell.

Outlook

: Westrock removed its FY23 outlook citing uncertain macroeconomic conditions. Price Action: WRK shares are trading lower by 14.65% at $33.49 on the last check Wednesday.

