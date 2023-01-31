These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Harmonic After Upbeat Q4 Results

Harmonic Inc. HLIT reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

Harmonic reported quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.14 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $164.33 million, versus expectations of $159.32 million.

The company said it sees FY23 GAAP earnings of $0.37 to $0.53 per share on revenue of $695 million to $735 million.

Harmonic shares dropped 7.2% to trade at $13.18 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Harmonic following the release of results.