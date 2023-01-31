ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Harmonic After Upbeat Q4 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 31, 2023 2:17 PM | 1 min read
These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Harmonic After Upbeat Q4 Results

Harmonic Inc. HLIT reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

Harmonic reported quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.14 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $164.33 million, versus expectations of $159.32 million.

The company said it sees FY23 GAAP earnings of $0.37 to $0.53 per share on revenue of $695 million to $735 million.

Harmonic shares dropped 7.2% to trade at $13.18 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Harmonic following the release of results.

  • Barclays raised the price target on Harmonic from $17 to $20. Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.
  • Raymond James cut the price target on Harmonic from $18 to $17. Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained the stock with an Outperform.
  • Needham, meanwhile, maintained a $19 price target on the stock. Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated the stock with a Buy.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesEarningsNewsGuidancePrice TargetSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved