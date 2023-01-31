Here's Why Snap Is Moving

Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher by 2.79% to $11.44 Tuesday afternoon. Traders and investors are watching for the company's fourth-quarter earnings announcement, confirmed for after the market close.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Snap is expected to report revenue of $1.3 billion on EPS of 11 cents.

According to Benzinga Pro data, during the third-quarter, Snap posted sales of $1.13 billion. Earnings were up 14.82%, but Snap still reported an overall loss of $359.50 million.

Snap Inc has a 52-week high of $41.97 and a 52-week low of $7.33.