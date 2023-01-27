American Express To Report Earnings Today, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

American Express Company AXP is scheduled to release quarterly results before the opening bell on Jan. 27, 2023.

Wall Street expects the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $14.22 billion

American Express recently announced plans to acquire B2B payments automation company, Nipendo.

American Express shares fell 0.6% to close at $155.88 on Thursday.

Citigroup analyst Arren Cyganovich maintained a Sell rating on Jan. 26, 2023, and raised the price target from $128 to $133. This analyst sees around 15% downside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Stephen & Co. analyst Vincent Caintic downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight on Jan. 5, 2023, with a price target from $134. This analyst sees around 14% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 55%.

Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti mainatined an Overweight rating on Dec. 15, 2022, and raised the price target from $170 to $180. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker assumed the stock with a Neutral rating with a. price target of $159 on Dec. 13, 2022. This analyst sees around 2% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Equal Weight rating on Dec. 1, 2022, and cut the price target from $154 to $148. This analyst sees around 5% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 61%.

