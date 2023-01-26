by

reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 16% year-over-year to $10.03 billion, beating the consensus of $9.66 billion. Adjusted EPS of $7.50 beat the consensus of $6.57.

Aeronautics Systems $2.76 billion (+5% Y/Y), Defense Systems $1.66 billion (+20% Y/Y), Mission Systems $2.93 billion (+16% Y/Y), and Space Systems $3.28 billion (+23% Y/Y). NOC stated that Q4 sales reflect strong demand, the timing of material receipts, and continued improvement in labor availability trends.

Total operating income was 1.14 billion (+17% Y/Y), and the margin expanded by 40 bps to 9%, while the segment operating margin was flattish at 11.3%.

Q4 net awards totaled $9.1 billion, and the backlog totaled $78.7 billion.

Northrop Grumman generated $1.67 billion in adjusted free cash flow, up 136% Y/Y.

Northrop Grumman expects sales of $38.0 billion-$38.4 billion, above the consensus of $37.86 billion. The company sees adjusted EPS of $21.85 -$22.45 versus the consensus of $22.30. The company expects a strong multi-year cash flow outlook with over 20% CAGR through 2025

Price Action: NOC shares traded higher by 1.33% at $469.45 on the last check Thursday.

