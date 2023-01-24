ñol


Danaher Says 2022 'Another Great Year,' Delivers Around 10% Core Revenue Growth

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 24, 2023 6:57 AM | 1 min read
  • Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR) has logged Q4 FY22 adjusted EPS of $2.87, up 6.5% Y/Y, surpassing the estimate of $2.51.
  • Sales increased 2.5% to $8.36 billion, with 7.5% non-GAAP core and 7.5% non-GAAP base business core revenue growth, beating the $7.88 billion estimate.
  • Revenues for FY22 increased 7.0% to $31.5 billion. Non-GAAP core revenue growth was 9.5%.
  • Operating cash flow for FY22 reached $8.5 billion. Non-GAAP free cash flow reached $7.4 billion.
  • The gross margin compressed slightly from 60.7% to 59.0%, and the operating margin improved from 26.4% a year ago to 27.4%.
  • In September, Danaher announced its intention to separate its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment to create an independent, publicly traded company
  • The new company will be comprised of Danaher's Water Quality and Product Identification businesses and will be referred to as "EAS."
  • In FY22, the segment generated sales of $4.83 billion, up 4% Y/Y, with an operating margin of 23.5%, up from 22.7% a year ago. 
  • Outlook: For Q1 FY23, the company anticipates non-GAAP base business core revenue growth will be up mid-single digits. 
  • For FY23, the company anticipates non-GAAP base business core revenue to be up high-single digits.
  • Price Action: DHR shares are up 0.29% at $277.80 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

