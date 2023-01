JinkoSolar Owned Jiangxi Jinko Shares Upbeat FY22 Preliminary Profit

by

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited JKS subsidiary Jinko Solar Co, Ltd (Jiangxi Jinko) disclosed preliminary financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

JinkoSolar currently owns a 58.62% equity interest in Jiangxi Jinko.

JinkoSolar Holding reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 127.8% year-on-year to $2.74 billion, beating the consensus of $2.60 billion.

Price Action: JKS shares traded higher by 4.66% at $58.14 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

