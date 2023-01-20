Ericsson's Q4 Profit Takes Hit Due To Cloud Strategy Adjustments; Goes Cautious On Q1 Amid Macro Headwinds

- Ericsson ERIC reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 21% year-on-year to SEK 86 billion.
- Group organic sales grew by 1% Y/Y, driven by IPR Networks.
- It reported an EPS of SEK 1.82 versus SEK 3.02 last year.
- Adjusted gross margin contracted 200 basis points to 41.5% due to business mix changes in Networks and charges for contract exits and portfolio adjustments in Cloud Software and Services.
- Adjusted EBIT margin declined by 790 bps to 9.4% as the adjusted EBIT declined 34% Y/Y after some of its major customers for 5G networks pulled back on spending amid an uncertain economic environment, Bloomberg reports.
- Adjusted EBITA declined 27% Y/Y to SEK 9.3 billion.
- Ericsson anticipates declining margins in Networks during the first half of 2023 due to changing business mix.
- In Q1, Ericsson expects the EBITA to be somewhat lower than EBITA last year, with improvements during the year.
- CEO Börje Ekholm said, "As we said during our Capital Markets Day, there are near-term uncertainties, however, we are still in the early phase of global 5G rollout and widespread enterprise digitalization."
- Price Action: ERIC shares closed lower by 1.66% at $5.93 on Thursday.
