- Wipro Limited WIT warned against declining revenue in its critical IT services business in the current quarter as clients delayed making spending decisions.
- Wipro's peers had flagged similar concerns, Reuters reports. The Indian IT services industry, after a pandemic-led boom, battled slower spending or at least delays in decision-making due to growing recession concerns.
- Tata Consultancy Services and HCLTech had warned against tightened spend by European clients.
- Wipro said its fourth-quarter IT services revenue growth be (0.6)% - 1%, quarter-on-quarter, in constant currency terms.
- CEO Thierry Delaporte acknowledged winning large orders while adding a bit of a lag, a certain level of volatility in some sectors regarding discretionary spending and uncertainty.
- "The ramp-up of projects is taking a little more time due to the size (and) uncertainty. There is a little bit of lag in winning a contract and converting that into revenue."
- Wipro reported third-quarter FY23 gross revenue of $2.80 billion, up 14.4% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $2.84 billion. EPS of $0.07 was in-line with the consensus. IT Services revenue grew 6.2% Y/Y to $2.80 billion.
- Price Action: WIT shares traded lower by 1.76% at $4.755 on the last check Friday.
