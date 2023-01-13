- Swiss cybersecurity, AI, and IoT company WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY shared its preliminary revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022.
- WISeKey's FY22 revenue rose by 15% year-on-year to $25.6 million.
- Higher revenues from its semiconductors segment drove the increase.
- Semiconductor revenues increased by 38% Y/Y to $23.2 million.
- Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Founder and CEO, noted, "Since the beginning of 2021, demand for our IoT semiconductor products has been unprecedented and has reached a point that we are now sitting on a solid backlog of purchase orders totaling $36 million."
- Moreira continued, "Our strong backlog has given us a great building block that allows our sales team to focus on new opportunities to expand our customer base and geographic footprint. As a result, we expect to see a significant increase in the number of customers served by WISeKey in this sector by 2023 / 2024."
- Price Action: WKEY shares traded higher by 11.85% at $2.36 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
