Swiss cybersecurity, AI, and IoT company WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY shared its preliminary revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022.

shared its preliminary revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022. WISeKey's FY22 revenue rose by 15% year-on-year to $25.6 million.

Higher revenues from its semiconductors segment drove the increase.

WISeKey Shares Optimistic Revenue Guidance for FY22, FY23 Driven By Cybersecurity, IoT Semiconductor revenues increased by 38% Y/Y to $23.2 million.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Founder and CEO, noted, "Since the beginning of 2021, demand for our IoT semiconductor products has been unprecedented and has reached a point that we are now sitting on a solid backlog of purchase orders totaling $36 million."

Moreira continued, "Our strong backlog has given us a great building block that allows our sales team to focus on new opportunities to expand our customer base and geographic footprint. As a result, we expect to see a significant increase in the number of customers served by WISeKey in this sector by 2023 / 2024."

Price Action: WKEY shares traded higher by 11.85% at $2.36 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

