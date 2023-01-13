ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

WISeKey Clocks 15% Preliminary Revenue Growth In FY22

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 13, 2023 6:18 AM | 1 min read
WISeKey Clocks 15% Preliminary Revenue Growth In FY22
  • Swiss cybersecurity, AI, and IoT company WISeKey International Holding AG  WKEY shared its preliminary revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022
  • WISeKey's FY22 revenue rose by 15% year-on-year to $25.6 million.
  • Higher revenues from its semiconductors segment drove the increase.
  • Also Read: WISeKey Shares Optimistic Revenue Guidance for FY22, FY23 Driven By Cybersecurity, IoT
  • Semiconductor revenues increased by 38% Y/Y to $23.2 million.
  • Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Founder and CEO, noted, "Since the beginning of 2021, demand for our IoT semiconductor products has been unprecedented and has reached a point that we are now sitting on a solid backlog of purchase orders totaling $36 million."
  • Moreira continued, "Our strong backlog has given us a great building block that allows our sales team to focus on new opportunities to expand our customer base and geographic footprint. As a result, we expect to see a significant increase in the number of customers served by WISeKey in this sector by 2023 / 2024."
  • Price Action: WKEY shares traded higher by 11.85% at $2.36 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsPenny StocksMoversTechTrading Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved