Investor Optimism Improves Further After Nasdaq Adds 1%

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed slight improvement in the market sentiment among US investors.

US stocks closed higher on Tuesday, driven by a 1% rally in the Nasdaq index.

Investors are awaiting data on US consumer prices, due to be released on Thursday.

The Dow closed higher by 186 points to 33,704.10 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.70% to 3,919.25, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.01% to settle at 10,742.63 in the previous session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from KB Home KBH today.

At a current reading of 50.0, the index remained in the "Neutral" zone, compared to a previous reading of 49.0.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

