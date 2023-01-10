US Stocks Close Mixed, Market Volatility Increases

US stocks mixed on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 closing almost flat during the session.
Investors are now awaiting comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell today to get some insights on the monetary policy. Markets are expecting a 25-basis point hike at the Fed’s February meeting.
Major sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a mixed note, with information technology stocks recording the biggest surge on Monday. However, health care and consumer staples stocks moved lower during the session.
The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.62% to close at 11,108.44 on Monday, amid gains in shares of TSLA and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
The S&P 500 fell 0.08%, while the Dow Jones fell 0.34% to 33,517.65 in the previous session.
The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) rose 4.7% to 22.13 points.
What is CBOE Volatility Index?
The CBOE Volatility Index, popularly known as VIX, is a measure of the equity market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 index call and put options.
