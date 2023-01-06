ñol

ConAgra Brands Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Upbeat Q2 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 6, 2023 11:27 AM | 1 min read
ConAgra Brands Inc CAG reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong FY23 adjusted EPS guidance.

ConAgra Brands reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 8.3% year-on-year to $3.31 billion, beating the consensus of $3.28 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.81 beat the consensus of $0.66.

ConAgra expects FY23 adjusted EPS of $2.60 - $2.70 (consensus $2.47), representing growth of 10% - 14% (prior view 1% - 5% growth).

Conagra Brands shares gained 3.4% to close at $39.97 on Thursday and added 1.3% on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Conagra Brands following the release of results.

  • RBC Capital boosted the price target on Conagra Brands from $35 to $38. RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Sector Perform rating on the stock.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target from $35 to $40. Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow maintained the stock with a Neutral rating.
  • UBS increased the price target on the stock from $41 to $45. UBS analyst Cody Ross maintained the stock with a Buy.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target from $45 to $48. Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman maintained Conagra Brands with an Overweight.

