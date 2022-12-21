Micron All Set To Report Earnings Today; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. MU is all set to report earnings for its latest quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Analysts expect the company to post a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.

Micron shares dropped 2% to close at $50.68 on Tuesday, and gained 0.9% in today’s pre-market trading session.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Deutsche Bank’s analyst Sidney Ho downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold rating on December 12, 2022, and slashed the price target from $60 to $55. This analyst sees around 8% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Overweight rating on December 7, 2022, and slashed the price target from $75 to $70. This analyst sees around 38% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Mizuho's analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating on November 30, 2022, and cut the price target from $52 to $50. This analyst sees over 1% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 65%.

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Buy rating on the stock on November 17, 2022, and cut the price target from $80 to $75. This analyst sees around 48% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Needham's analyst Rajvindra Gill reiterated a Buy rating on the stock on November 16, 2022, and increased the price target from $60 to $67. This analyst sees around 32% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%.

