ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Earnings Preview: Winnebago Industries

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 15, 2022 9:01 AM | 1 min read
Earnings Preview: Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries WGO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-12-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Winnebago Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80.

Winnebago Industries bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Winnebago Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 2.73 2.96 2.94 2.25
EPS Actual 3.02 4.13 3.14 3.51
Price Change % -0.8% 4.24% 2.02% 0.8%

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 2.73 2.96 2.94 2.25
EPS Actual 3.02 4.13 3.14 3.51
Price Change % -0.8% 4.24% 2.02% 0.8%

Stock Performance

Shares of Winnebago Industries were trading at $57.11 as of December 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Winnebago Industries visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-EPEarnings