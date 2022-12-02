Marvell Technology Gets Price Targets Cut By Analysts After Downbeat Q3 Results, Shares Drop

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the current quarter.

Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The company reported third-quarter earnings of 57 cents per share, which also missed estimates.

Marvell expects fourth-quarter revenue of $1.4 billion, plus or minus 5% versus estimates of $1.61 billion. The company sees fourth-quarter earnings between 41 cents and 51 cents per share versus estimates of 62 cents per share.

Marvell Tech shares fell 4.7% to trade at $43.25 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Marvell Tech following the release of quarterly results.