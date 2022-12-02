ñol

These Analysts Slash Price Targets On Asana Following Weak Guidance

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 2, 2022 9:08 AM | 1 min read

Asana Inc ASAN posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued soft guidance.

Asana’s quarterly revenue increased 41% year-over-year to $141.4 million. The number beat average analyst estimates of $139.37 billion. Asana reported a quarterly net loss of 26 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 32 cents per share.

Asana said it sees fourth-quarter revenue to be between $144 million and $146 million versus average estimates of $151.06 million. The company anticipates a fourth-quarter net loss between 27 and 28 cents per share versus estimates for a loss of 29 cents per share.

Asana shares dropped 13.2% to $15.60 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Asana after the company released quarterly results.

  • Piper Sandler cut price target on Asana from $24 to $16. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.
  • Baird slashed Asana price target from $32 to $15. Baird analyst Rob Oliver downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral.
  • JMP Securities cut the price target on the stock from $43 to $28. JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained the stock with a Market Outperform.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target from $15 to $12. RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained the stock with an Underperform rating.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target on Asana from $19 to $18. JP Morgan analyst Pinjalim Bora maintained the stock with an Underweight.

