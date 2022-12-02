by

reported third-quarter revenue growth of 31.3% year-on-year to $94.2 million, beating the consensus of $92.9 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beat the consensus loss of $(0.04).

PagerDuty ended Q3 with 15,265 total paid customers, compared to 14,486 in the year-ago period.

PagerDuty reported 710 customers with annual recurring revenue over $100,000, compared to 543 in the year-ago period.

PagerDuty delivered a dollar-based net retention rate of 123% during the quarter, compared to 124% in the year-ago period.

PagerDuty used $(2.3) million in free cash flow.

PagerDuty sees Q4 revenue of $98.0 million - $100.0 million (vs. consensus $99 million) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 - $0.03 (vs. consensus $0.00).

PagerDuty revised FY23 revenue to $368.0 million - $370.0 million versus prior $365 million - $370 million (vs. consensus $367.8 million), and improved non-GAAP EPS loss to $(0.01) - $(0.00), up from $(0.12) - $(0.10) (vs. consensus loss $(0.11)).

Price Action: PD shares traded higher by 7.57% at $24.23 on the last check Friday.

