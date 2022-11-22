Agilent To $165? These Analysts Boost Price Targets On The Lab Tools Firm Following Upbeat Q3 Earnings

Agilent Technologies, Inc. A reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

Agilent’s Q4 revenues rose 11% Y/Y to $1.85 billion, beating the analysts' average estimate of $1.76 billion. The company reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.53, beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $1.39.

Full-year fiscal 2023 revenues are anticipated to be $6.90-$7.00 billion, with adjusted EPS of $5.61-$5.69 compared to the consensus of $7.12 billion and $5.43, respectively.

Agilent shares gained 4.1% to $151.00 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Agilent after the company released quarterly results.