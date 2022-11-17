ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

British Fashion Brand Burberry's H1 Sales Climb 11%; Unveils Growth Strategy

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 17, 2022 5:29 AM | 1 min read
British Fashion Brand Burberry's H1 Sales Climb 11%; Unveils Growth Strategy
  • British luxury brand Burberry Group ADR BURBY reported its second-quarter FY23 comparable store sales growth of 11%.
  • The progress happened due to increased tourist spend.
  • The brand reported first-half revenue of £1.35 billion, a 5% Y/Y increase in constant exchange rates, and 11% on a reported FX basis.
  • Adjusted operating profit for the period climbed 6% at CER to £238 million.
  • Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Akeroyd presented the strategy for the next phase for Burberry, including a target to double sales of leather goods, shoes, and women's ready to wear.
  • "Burberry has an extraordinary legacy, a unique British heritage and a very strong platform to build on, as shown in our half-year results," said Akeroyd.
  • The strategy also aims to refocus on Britishness and strengthen the connection with British design, craft and culture.
  • Price Action: BURBY shares closed lower by 2.82% at $23.23 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGeneral