Sea Limited SE reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 17.4% year-on-year to $3.16 billion, beating the consensus of $3.00 billion.

Average bookings per user were stable at $1.2 versus a quarter ago.

E-commerce and other services revenue increased 32.4% Y/Y to $1.9 billion. Adjusted EBITDA loss for Shopee overall was $(495.7) million improving by 27.5% Y/Y.

Digital Financial Services revenue grew 147.2% Y/Y to $326.9 million.

"Given the significant uncertainties in the macro environment, we have entirely shifted our mindset and focus from growth to achieving self-sufficiency and profitability as soon as possible, without relying on any external funding," said Forrest Li, Sea's Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer.

Outlook: Sea expects 2022 Digital Entertainment bookings of $2.6 billion - $2.8 billion, down from the previous guidance of $2.9 billion - $3.1 billion.

