Monday.Com Shares Pop Premarket On Q3 Revenue Growth Of 65%; Narrows Loss Margins

reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 65% year-on-year to $136.9 million, beating the consensus of $130.4 million. The net dollar retention rate was over 120%. The net dollar retention rate for customers with over ten users was over 135%.

The number of paid customers with over $50,000 in annual recurring revenue was over 145% Y/Y.

The non-GAAP operating margin loss was (2)% versus (11)% a year back.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beat the consensus loss of $(0.54).

Monday.Com generated $14 million in adjusted free cash flow and held $852.6 million in cash and equivalents.

"The strength of our Work OS platform and continued execution in the quarter resulted in strong top line growth, with revenue growing 65%," said monday.com founder and co-CEO, Roy Mann. "This quarter once again demonstrated our ability to drive growth from both new and existing customers, particularly at the enterprise level where we expanded our base to over 1,300 customers."

Monday.Com sees Q4 revenue of $140 million - $142 million, above the consensus of $138.6 million. Monday.Com raised FY22 revenue guidance from $498 million - $502 million to $509 million - $511 million, above the consensus of $501.1 million.

Price Action: MNDY shares traded higher by 19.13% at $113.40 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

