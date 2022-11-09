ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Perion Network Shares Surge On Q3 Beat; Clocks $159M In Revenue Backed By Display And Search Ad

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
November 9, 2022 8:41 AM | 1 min read
Perion Network Shares Surge On Q3 Beat; Clocks $159M In Revenue Backed By Display And Search Ad
  • Perion Network Ltd PERI reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 31% year-on-year to $158.6 million, beating the consensus of $158 million.
  • Display Advertising revenues rose 26% Y/Y to $86.8 million, primarily from video and CTV revenue growth.
  • Search Advertising revenue increased 38% Y/Y to $71.8 million, primarily due to a 42% increase in average RPM and a 60% increase in the number of publishers.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 beat the consensus of $0.43.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 51% of revenue, excluding traffic acquisition costs, compared to 37% last year. The margin expanded due to the continuous improvement of iHub.
  • Perion Network generated $34.7 million in operating cash flow and held $390.4 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Doron Gerstel, Perion's CEO, stated, "This was the eighth consecutive quarter we delivered top and bottom-line double-digit growth on a year-over-year basis." 
  • Outlook: Perion updated the FY22 revenue outlook to $630 million - $635 million versus the prior $620 million - $640 million against the consensus of $632.2 million.
  • Price Action: PERI shares traded higher by 5.67% at $23.49 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas