fuboTV Posts Double-Digit Growth In North America In Q3 Aided By Aggregation Of Premium Sports, News, Entertainment

- fuboTV Inc FUBO reported third-quarter revenue growth of 43% year-on-year to $224.8 million, beating the consensus of $213.2 million.
- Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.52) beat the consensus loss of $(0.73).
- Adjusted EBITDA margin loss improved by 1,062 bps to (41.2)%.
- North America Streaming: Revenue grew 40% Y/Y to $219.2 million as subscribers grew 31% Y/Y.
- Rest of the World Streaming: Revenue was $5.8 million.
- fuboTV ended the quarter with $307.4 million of cash and equivalents.
- "We're very pleased with Fubo's third quarter performance demonstrated by double-digit year-over-year growth in North America across several of our KPIs: subscribers, total revenue, and ad revenue," said Edgar Bronfman Jr., executive chairman, FuboTV.
- "We believe our dual subscription and advertising model provides value for shareholders while our aggregation of premium sports, news and entertainment content is an affordable option for consumers."
- Outlook: fuboTV sees Q4 revenue of $282.5 million - $288.5 million, above the consensus of $275.6 million.
- It sees FY22 revenue of $971.9 million - $977.9 million, above the consensus of $952.84 million.
- Price Action: FUBO shares traded lower by 2.21% at $3.32 on the last check Friday.
