PayPal To $107? These Analysts Slash Price Targets On The Payments Processor Following Q3 Results

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued sales guidance below analyst estimates.

PayPal reported third-quarter revenue of $6.85 billion, up 11% year-over-year. The total revenue beat a Street estimate of $6.82 billion. The company reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the third quarter, beating a Street estimate of 96 cents per share.

For the fourth quarter, PayPal said it expects earnings per share in a range of $1.18 to $1.20. The company sees fourth-quarter revenue hitting $7.375 billion, up 7% year-over-year. Analysts are targeting $7.74 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $1.18.

PayPal shares fell 3.3% to $74.02 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on PayPal following the release of quarterly results.