Recap: Interface Q3 Earnings

Interface TILE reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 05:30 AM.
Earnings
Interface beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was up $15.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 11.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Interface's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.16
|0.31
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.28
|0.47
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|358.20M
|283.83M
|324.67M
|315.17M
|Revenue Actual
|346.61M
|288.00M
|339.65M
|312.71M
