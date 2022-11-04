Recap: Interface Q3 Earnings

Interface TILE reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Interface beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $15.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 11.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Interface's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.16 0.31 0.27 EPS Actual 0.36 0.28 0.47 0.29 Revenue Estimate 358.20M 283.83M 324.67M 315.17M Revenue Actual 346.61M 288.00M 339.65M 312.71M

