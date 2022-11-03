Recap: Teekay Tankers Q3 Earnings

Teekay Tankers TNK reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Teekay Tankers beat estimated earnings by 0.59%, reporting an EPS of $1.7 versus an estimate of $1.69.

Revenue was up $163.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teekay Tankers's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.64 -0.72 -0.83 -1.62 EPS Actual 0.76 -0.41 -0.74 -1.48 Revenue Estimate 114.58M 59.75M 61.36M 41.17M Revenue Actual 242.39M 174.02M 160.31M 115.89M

