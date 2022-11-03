Recap: Teekay Tankers Q3 Earnings

Teekay Tankers TNK reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 02:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Teekay Tankers beat estimated earnings by 0.59%, reporting an EPS of $1.7 versus an estimate of $1.69.
Revenue was up $163.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Teekay Tankers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|-0.72
|-0.83
|-1.62
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|-0.41
|-0.74
|-1.48
|Revenue Estimate
|114.58M
|59.75M
|61.36M
|41.17M
|Revenue Actual
|242.39M
|174.02M
|160.31M
|115.89M
To track all earnings releases for Teekay Tankers visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings