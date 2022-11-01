Louisiana-Pacific Q3 Earnings Exceed Expectations

- Louisiana-Pacific Corp LPX reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 16% year-on-year to $852.00 million, beating the consensus of $840.01 million.
- Segment Revenues: Siding climbed 26% Y/Y to $394 million, Oriented Strand Board (OSB) fell 35% to $388 million, and South America decreased 30% to $53 million.
- The gross profit for Q3 dropped 54% to $232 million, with a gross margin of 27.2%.
- The operating margin was 20.2%, and operating income for the quarter declined 61% to $172 million. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 was $200 million.
- The company held $482 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $195 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.72 beat the analyst consensus of $1.55.
- Outlook: Louisiana-Pacific sees Q4 FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $100 million.
- The company expects FY22 capital expenditures of $400 million - $420 million.
- Price Action: LPX shares are trading higher by 0.78% at $57.09 on the last check Tuesday.
