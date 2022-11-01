ñol

Uber Clocks 72% Revenue Growth In Q3 As Recovery Kicks In, Doesn't See Consumer Spend Slowdown

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
November 1, 2022 9:42 AM | 1 min read
  • Uber Technologies, Inc UBER reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 72% year-on-year to $8.34 billion, beating the consensus of $8.12 billion
  • Uber: Revenue from Mobility grew to $3.82 billion (+73% Y/Y), Delivery was $2.77 billion (+24% Y/Y), and Freight at $1.75 billion (336% Y/Y).
  • Gross Bookings grew 26% Y/Y to $29.1 billion, with Mobility Gross Bookings of $13.7 billion (+38% Y/Y) and Delivery Gross Bookings of $13.7 billion (+7% Y/Y). 
  • Trips grew 19% Y/Y to 1.95 billion, or 21 million per day. 
  • Margins: Uber clocked an Adjusted EBITDA of $516 million, driven by Mobility.
  • Uber's Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of Gross Bookings was 1.8%, up from 0% in Q3 2021. 
  • Uber's EPS loss of $(0.35) missed the consensus loss of $(0.22). 
  • Uber held $4.9 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $358 million in free cash flow.
  • Dara Khosrowshahi, the CEO, said, "Even as the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, Uber's core business is stronger than ever."
  • Uber CEO on Consumer spending: Company sees "absolutely no signs of slowing down"
  • Outlook: Uber expects Q4 Gross Bookings of $30 billion - $31 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $600 million - $630 million. 
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 15.20% at $30.63 on the last check Tuesday.

