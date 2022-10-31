ñol

Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps Over 800 Points

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 31, 2022 5:25 AM | 1 min read
Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps Over 800 Points

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones recording its biggest weekly percentage surge since May

The S&P and the Nasdaq recorded their second consecutive weekly gains, while the blue-chip Dow notched gains for fourth consecutive week.

Apple Inc. AAPL shares jumped around 7.6% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results, while Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN fell 6.8% following downbeat Q3 sales results and weak Q4 sales guidance.
As far as the earnings season is concerned, 263 S&P 500 companies have released quarterly results so far, with around 73% of those exceeding market estimates.

The Nasdaq 100 jumped 3.17% to close at 11,546.21 on Friday, while the S&P 500 rose 2.46%. The Dow Jones gained around 829 points to settle at 32,861.80 in the previous session.

Majority of the sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a higher note, with information technology and communication services stocks recording the biggest surge on Friday. However, consumer discretionary stocks bucked the overall market trend, declining around 0.3% in the previous session..

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 1.5% to 26.98 points on Friday.

What is CBOE Volatility Index?

The CBOE Volatility Index, popularly known as VIX, is a measure of the equity market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 index call and put options.

Posted In: CBOE Volatility IndexEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas