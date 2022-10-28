ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Vale SA Shares Are Falling Friday

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 28, 2022 3:40 PM | 1 min read
Why Vale SA Shares Are Falling Friday

Vale SA VALE shares are trading lower by 5.60% to $12.64 going into the close of Friday's session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

What Happened?

Vale reported quarterly earnings of 98 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents.

The company also reported quarterly sales of $9.93 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $10.10 billion by 2%. This sales figure represents a 22% decrease over sales of $12.68 billion in the same period last year.

See Also: Rumble Shares Are Rising Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter Acquisition: What's Going On?

Vale reported proforma adjusted EBITDA from continued operations of $4.002 billion, $1.532 billion lower than second-quarter 2022, mainly reflecting the decline in iron ore and nickel prices.

Vale also highlighted capital expenditures of $1.230 billion, including growth and sustaining investments, down $63 million from second-quarter 2022, mainly due to lower disbursement in Sol do Cerrado solar project due to equipment deliveries last quarter.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Vale SA has a 52-week high of $21.29 and a 52-week low of $11.16.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas