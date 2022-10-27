ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why DexCom Stock Is Rising After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 27, 2022 5:46 PM | 1 min read
Why DexCom Stock Is Rising After Hours

DexCom Inc DXCM shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.

DexCom said third-quarter revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $769.6 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $751.71 million, according to Benzinga Pro. U.S. revenue jumped 17% year-over-year, while international revenue increased 22%. 

DexCom reported quarterly earnings of 28 cents per share, which beat average estimates of 24 cents per share. The company said it ended the quarter with $2.37 billion in cash and equivalents. 

"With the international roll-out of G7, strong momentum in our US business, and ongoing efforts to broaden global access, we are well positioned for a strong conclusion to the year," said Kevin Sayer, chairman, president, and CEO of DexCom.

DexCom expects full-year revenue to be between $2.88 billion and $2.91 billion versus average analyst estimates of $2.89 billion.

DexCom empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring systems.

See Also: Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Rising After Hours

DXCM Price Action: DexCom has a 52-week high of $164.86 and a 52-week low of $66.89.

The stock was up 8.69% in after-hours at $110.05 at the time of publication. 

Photo: Lorenzo Cafaro from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsAfter-Hours CenterMoversTrading Ideas