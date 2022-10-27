Recap: Red Rock Resorts Q3 Earnings

Red Rock Resorts RRR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Red Rock Resorts beat estimated earnings by 66.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.5.
Revenue was down $330 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Red Rock Resorts's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.66
|0.53
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.77
|1.66
|0.93
|Revenue Estimate
|404.45M
|405.40M
|411.08M
|416.10M
|Revenue Actual
|422.24M
|401.64M
|422.35M
|414.77M
To track all earnings releases for Red Rock Resorts visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.