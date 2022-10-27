Recap: Red Rock Resorts Q3 Earnings

Red Rock Resorts RRR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Red Rock Resorts beat estimated earnings by 66.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was down $330 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Red Rock Resorts's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.66 0.53 0.81 EPS Actual 0.26 0.77 1.66 0.93 Revenue Estimate 404.45M 405.40M 411.08M 416.10M Revenue Actual 422.24M 401.64M 422.35M 414.77M

