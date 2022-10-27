ñol

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 27, 2022 5:37 AM | 1 min read
Recap: Check Point Software Q3 Earnings

Check Point Software CHKP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Check Point Software beat estimated earnings by 5.99%, reporting an EPS of $1.77 versus an estimate of $1.67.

Revenue was up $43.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Check Point Software's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.61 1.54 2.12 1.60
EPS Actual 1.64 1.57 2.25 1.65
Revenue Estimate 559.56M 534.33M 583.61M 529.61M
Revenue Actual 571.10M 542.70M 599.10M 534.00M

To track all earnings releases for Check Point Software visit their earnings calendar here.

