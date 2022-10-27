Recap: Check Point Software Q3 Earnings

Check Point Software CHKP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Check Point Software beat estimated earnings by 5.99%, reporting an EPS of $1.77 versus an estimate of $1.67.
Revenue was up $43.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Check Point Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.61
|1.54
|2.12
|1.60
|EPS Actual
|1.64
|1.57
|2.25
|1.65
|Revenue Estimate
|559.56M
|534.33M
|583.61M
|529.61M
|Revenue Actual
|571.10M
|542.70M
|599.10M
|534.00M
To track all earnings releases for Check Point Software visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.