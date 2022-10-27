Janus Henderson Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Janus Henderson Gr JHG reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Janus Henderson Gr beat estimated earnings by 27.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was down $174.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Janus Henderson Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.87 1.03 0.98 EPS Actual 0.63 0.75 1.05 1.16 Revenue Estimate 570.17M 607.93M 698.39M 686.77M Revenue Actual 555.50M 620.00M 697.20M 687.40M

To track all earnings releases for Janus Henderson Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.