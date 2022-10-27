Janus Henderson Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Janus Henderson Gr JHG reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Janus Henderson Gr beat estimated earnings by 27.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.48.
Revenue was down $174.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Janus Henderson Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.87
|1.03
|0.98
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.75
|1.05
|1.16
|Revenue Estimate
|570.17M
|607.93M
|698.39M
|686.77M
|Revenue Actual
|555.50M
|620.00M
|697.20M
|687.40M
To track all earnings releases for Janus Henderson Gr visit their earnings calendar here.
