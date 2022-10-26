Ultra Clean Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ultra Clean Holdings reported in-line EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $1.06.
Revenue was up $81.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ultra Clean Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.03
|0.99
|1.20
|1.01
|EPS Actual
|1.04
|0.95
|1.22
|1.07
|Revenue Estimate
|590.88M
|565.02M
|606.36M
|542.27M
|Revenue Actual
|608.70M
|564.14M
|615.14M
|553.65M
To track all earnings releases for Ultra Clean Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
