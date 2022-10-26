Ultra Clean Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ultra Clean Holdings reported in-line EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $1.06.

Revenue was up $81.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ultra Clean Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.99 1.20 1.01 EPS Actual 1.04 0.95 1.22 1.07 Revenue Estimate 590.88M 565.02M 606.36M 542.27M Revenue Actual 608.70M 564.14M 615.14M 553.65M

To track all earnings releases for Ultra Clean Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.