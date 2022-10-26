Valmont Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

Valmont Industries VMI reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Valmont Industries beat estimated earnings by 2.35%, reporting an EPS of $3.49 versus an estimate of $3.41.
Revenue was up $228.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 6.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Valmont Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.3
|2.44
|2.65
|2.47
|EPS Actual
|3.7
|3.07
|2.73
|2.57
|Revenue Estimate
|998.79M
|888.13M
|866.58M
|862.28M
|Revenue Actual
|1.14B
|980.82M
|963.28M
|868.78M
