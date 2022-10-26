Teladoc Health: Q3 Earnings Insights

Teladoc Health TDOC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Teladoc Health beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.55.

Revenue was up $89.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 17.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teladoc Health's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.64 -0.58 -0.56 -0.65 EPS Actual -0.44 -0.47 -0.07 -0.53 Revenue Estimate 583.76M 568.80M 545.61M 516.63M Revenue Actual 592.38M 565.35M 554.24M 521.66M

To track all earnings releases for Teladoc Health visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.