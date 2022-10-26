ñol

Teladoc Health: Q3 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 26, 2022 4:24 PM | 1 min read
Teladoc Health TDOC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Teladoc Health beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.55.

Revenue was up $89.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 17.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teladoc Health's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.64 -0.58 -0.56 -0.65
EPS Actual -0.44 -0.47 -0.07 -0.53
Revenue Estimate 583.76M 568.80M 545.61M 516.63M
Revenue Actual 592.38M 565.35M 554.24M 521.66M

To track all earnings releases for Teladoc Health visit their earnings calendar here.

