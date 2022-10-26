Teladoc Health: Q3 Earnings Insights

Teladoc Health TDOC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Teladoc Health beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.55.
Revenue was up $89.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 17.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Teladoc Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.64
|-0.58
|-0.56
|-0.65
|EPS Actual
|-0.44
|-0.47
|-0.07
|-0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|583.76M
|568.80M
|545.61M
|516.63M
|Revenue Actual
|592.38M
|565.35M
|554.24M
|521.66M
