Universal Health Services Inc UHS shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
Universal Health reported third-quarter revenue of $3.34 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.29 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.54 per share, which beat average estimates of $2.44 per share.
Universal Health said it repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $157.9 million (about $99 per share) during the third quarter. As of Sept. 30, Universal Health had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of $1.05 billion.
Universal Health will host a conference call to discuss its results on Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. ET.
UHS Price Action: Universal Health has a 52-week high of $158.28 and a 52-week low of $82.50.
The stock was up 7.76% in after-hours at $104.30 at the time of publication.
Photo: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay.
