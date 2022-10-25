ñol

Why Universal Health Services Shares Are Rising After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 25, 2022 5:48 PM | 1 min read
Why Universal Health Services Shares Are Rising After Hours

Universal Health Services Inc UHS shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.

Universal Health reported third-quarter revenue of $3.34 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.29 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.54 per share, which beat average estimates of $2.44 per share.

Universal Health said it repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $157.9 million (about $99 per share) during the third quarter. As of Sept. 30, Universal Health had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of $1.05 billion. 

Universal Health will host a conference call to discuss its results on Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. ET.

UHS Price Action: Universal Health has a 52-week high of $158.28 and a 52-week low of $82.50.

The stock was up 7.76% in after-hours at $104.30 at the time of publication.

