Watsco: Q3 Earnings Insights

Watsco WSO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Watsco missed estimated earnings by 8.41%, reporting an EPS of $4.03 versus an estimate of $4.4.
Revenue was up $253.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 4.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Watsco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.05
|1.77
|1.69
|3.51
|EPS Actual
|4.93
|2.90
|2.02
|3.62
|Revenue Estimate
|2.18B
|1.38B
|1.35B
|1.82B
|Revenue Actual
|2.13B
|1.52B
|1.51B
|1.78B
